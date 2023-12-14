Phil Manzanera announces Revolución to Roxy memoir

Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera will release new memoir Revolución to Roxy in March

Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera has announced that he will release his memoir, Revolución to Roxy, through Wordzworth Publishing on March 22.

Aside from Manzanera's impressive musical career, from the boundary-defying art rock of Roxy Music, the progressive rock of Quiet Sun and 801 and his work with the likes of John Wetton and David Gilmour and Pink Floyd, Revolución to Roxy also explores Manzanera's  family history, dating back to the expulsion of the Sephardic Jews from Spain in 1492, via the 1959 revolution in Cuba and the discovery of a Neapolitan Opera musician grandfather.

I’ve written this memoir for my English and Colombian family, dear friends and music fans, who’ve followed my musical twists and turns for over half a century," Manzanera explains. "It’s a memoir that spans my 50’s childhood in Cuba, Hawaii and Venezuela, when everything seemed in the brightest technicolor, to monochrome but very cool 60’s London and the start of a music career that continues to enrich my life.

"Roxy Music is an important part of the story but I hope the reader will find my family history every bit as fascinating as my music adventures:  I’m proud to be related to the most famous 17th century Sephardic Jewish pirate of the Caribbean, a British spy and an Italian opera musician.”

