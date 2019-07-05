Phil Campbell recruits Alice Cooper and Rob Halford for solo album

Former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has enlisted Judas Priest singer Rob Halford, Alice Cooper and ex-Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider for his debut solo album, Old Lions Still Roar.

"I'm really happy to release my first solo album, Old Lions Still Roar worldwide,” said Campbell. “I'm also honoured to have mega talented guests and friends do their thing. Looking forward to everyone taking a listen!"

Old Lions Still Roar is due to be released later this year via Nuclear Blast. Aside from Halford, Cooper and Snider, other guests are being lined up.

The guitarist formed Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons after the death of Motörhead frontman Lemmy in 2015. They released their debut album, The Age Of Absurdity, in 2018.