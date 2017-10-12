Phil Anselmo’s Scour share new track Piles

Phil Anselmo’s Scour have released a stream of their new track titled Piles.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming six-track EP, Red, which will arrive on November 3 via Anselmo’s own Housecore Records.

The band is fronted by Anselmo and also features Derek Engemann of Cattle Decapitation, Chase Fraser of Animosity and John Jarvis of Pig Destroyer. They were recently joined by Jarvis’s cousin Adam Jarvis, also of Pig Destroyer.

Scour’s self-titled debut EP launched in 2016.

Speaking about the project, Anselmo said: “The Scour thing was just something that popped up – it’s something I think I can kill, I can lay it out. It’s predominantly modern-ish thrashy black metal stuff. I’m going to put my own spin on it.

“I don’t have to sound like your boy from Gorgoroth to get the point across – there’s other ways of singing over that style of music, and I shall employ many styles.”

Find the Piles stream, along with the Red tracklist below.

Scour Red EP tracklist

Red Piles Bleak Barricade Sentenced Shank

