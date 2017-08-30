Phil Anselmo’s Scour to launch Red EP

Extreme metal supergroup Scour have announced the release of an EP entitled Red, which becomes available for pre-order on iTunes on September 15. Watch a short teaser below.

The band is fronted by Phil Anselmo and also features Derek Engemann of Cattle Decapitation, Chase Fraser of Animosity and John Jarvis of Pig Destroyer. They were recently joined by Jarvis’s cousin Adam Jarvis, also of Pig Destroyer.

Scour’s self-titled debut EP arrived last year via Anselmo’s Housecore label. Explaining the thinking behind the band, he said at the time: “It was just something that popped up. It’s something I think I can kill, I can lay it out.

“I’m going to put my own spin on it. I don’t have to sound like your boy from Gorgoroth to get the point across. There’s other ways of sining over that style of music, and I shall employ many styles.”

Phil Anselmo gives update on upcoming projects