Phideaux releases free anthology album

Phideaux Xavier has made his latest album, Lysogenic Burnt Offerings, available to fans completely free of charge. The musician, who performed at Summer's End in 2019, describes it as “a collection of odds, sods and primitive outtakes.”

The 10-track collection is his first release since 2018’s Infernal – the final part of his "eco terror tale" trilogy. He tells Prog: “While on ‘stay at home’ orders, I started looking through my archives and posting some old and unusual things on social media as a way to relieve the boredom for myself and others. Each day I looked for something that was either funny or emotionally connected to how I felt in quarantine and would upload it. Ultimately, I decided to organize it into an album of rare tracks, works in progress, plus my newest completed song, When The Day Breaks You Down.

"This collection is a free offering in solidarity with my bored, lonely, angry and suffering friends and listeners."



Download the album from Phideaux’s Bandcamp page.