PFM stream brand new single If I Had Wings

Italian prog legends PFM (Premiata Forneria Marconi) have streamed their brand new single If I Had Wings, which you can listen to below.

It' taken from the band's upcoming album I Dreamed of Electric Sheep which will be released through InsideOut Music on October 22. The new album will be available in English and Italian versions.

“The whole process of creating a new piece of work is the result of a constant sharing of ideas and creativity," says drummer and singer Franz Di Cioccio. "On this new album, Patrick and I act as the rhythm section, which works well because we really get along perfectly. One common thread between us is our great passion for Sci-Fi movies. In the past, we watched many of them together, one being the classic Blade Runner. One question in that movie really hit us: “Do androids dream of electric sheep?” It’s something that really made us think.

“The world has been changing around us; computers are taking over every aspect of our lives. Covid did a lot to accelerate this process. With people staying and working from home and kids taking virtual classes, not being able to go to school, it seems like everyone is rapidly becoming an android. Each one of us was kind of locked in himself and could not interact with others. The leading principle was avoiding social contact. This reminded us of one of Blade Runner’s main scenes when an android was asked about his mother. Obviously, being a machine, it could not have such a memory or personal experience on who its family was and where it came from.

“From this we developed the concept for this new album.

“We believe in the power of people to use their imaginations. This is what really makes the difference between human beings and androids. Being able to dream affects your life, your creativity, your thoughts”.

I Dreamed of Electric Sheep/Ho Sognato Pecore Elettriche will be available as a limited edition 2CD Digipak in O-Card with special artwork, a gatefold black 2LP+2CD and special LP-booklet and as a digital double-album.

