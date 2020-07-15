Peter Gabriel’s live albums set for vinyl reissue

Four of Peter Gabriel’s live albums are to be reissued later this year on vinyl.
Plays Live, Live In Athens 1987, Secret World Live and Growing Up Live have all been remastered at half-speed and cut to lacquers at 33RPM by Matt Colton at Alchemy Mastering.
All four have been mastered by Tony Cousins at Metropolis and overseen by Peter Gabriel’s sound engineer Richard Chappell.
Each album will also come with a hi-resolution download code and will be released through Real World/Caroline International/ADA.
The first in the series will be 1983’s Plays Live which will be released on August 28 on double vinyl. That’ll be followed on September 25 by another double vinyl: Live In Athens 1987, which was recorded in the Greek capital on Gabriel’s tour in support of his fifth solo album, So.
October 23 will see 1993’s Secret World arrive on 2LP, while Growing Up Live from 2003 will be reissued as a triple album pressing.
Find further details below.
Earlier this year, Gabriel released his album Rated PG, which was originally launched for Record Store Day 2019.
Peter Gabriel: Plays Live
Side A
1. The Rhythm Of The Heat
2. I Have The Touch
3. Not One oOf Us
4. Family Snapshot
Side B
5. D.I.Y.
6. The Family And the Fishing Net
7. Intruder
8. I Go Swimming
Side C
9. San Jacinto
10. Solsbury Hill
11. No Self Control
12. I Don’t Remember
Side D
13. Shock The Monkey
14. Humdrum
15. On the Air
16. Biko
Peter Gabriel: Live In Athens 1987
Side A
1. This Is The Picture
2. San Jacinto
3. Shock The Monkey
4. Family Snapshot
Side B
5. Intruder
6. Games Without Frontiers
7. No Self Control
8. Mercy Street
Side C
9. The Family And The Fishing Net
10. Donʼt Give Up
11. Solsbury Hill
12. Lay Your Hands On Me
Side D
13. Sledgehammer
14. Here Comes The Flood
15. In Your Eyes
16. Biko
Peter Gabriel: Secret World Live
Side A
1. Come Talk to Me
2. Steam
3. Across the River
4. Slow Marimbas
5. Shaking the Tree
Side B
6. Red Rain
7. Blood of Eden
8. San Jacinto
9. Kiss That Frog
10. Washing Of The Water
Side C
11. Solsbury Hill
12. Digging In The Dirt
13. Sledgehammer
14. Secret World
Side D
15. Don’t Give Up
16. In Your Eyes
Peter Gabriel: Growing Up Live
Side A
1. Here Comes The Flood
2. Darkness
3. Red Rain
Side B
4. Secret World
5. Sky Blue (w/ Blind Boys Of Alabama)
6. Downside Up
Side C
7. The Barry Williams Show
8. More Than This
9. Mercy Street
Side D
10. Digging In The Dirt
11. Growing Up
12. Animal Nation (w/Dr Hukwe and Charles Zawose)
13. Solsbury Hill
Side E
14. Sledgehammer
15. Signal To Noise (w/Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan)
Side F
16. In Your Eyes (w/ Sevara Nazarkhan)
17. Father Son