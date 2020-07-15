Peter Gabriel’s live albums set for vinyl reissue

Four of Peter Gabriel’s live albums are to be reissued later this year on vinyl.

Plays Live, Live In Athens 1987, Secret World Live and Growing Up Live have all been remastered at half-speed and cut to lacquers at 33RPM by Matt Colton at Alchemy Mastering.

All four have been mastered by Tony Cousins at Metropolis and overseen by Peter Gabriel’s sound engineer Richard Chappell.

Each album will also come with a hi-resolution download code and will be released through Real World/Caroline International/ADA.

The first in the series will be 1983’s Plays Live which will be released on August 28 on double vinyl. That’ll be followed on September 25 by another double vinyl: Live In Athens 1987, which was recorded in the Greek capital on Gabriel’s tour in support of his fifth solo album, So.

October 23 will see 1993’s Secret World arrive on 2LP, while Growing Up Live from 2003 will be reissued as a triple album pressing.

Find further details below.

Earlier this year, Gabriel released his album Rated PG, which was originally launched for Record Store Day 2019.

Peter Gabriel: Plays Live

Side A

1. The Rhythm Of The Heat

2. I Have The Touch

3. Not One oOf Us

4. Family Snapshot

Side B

5. D.I.Y.

6. The Family And the Fishing Net

7. Intruder

8. I Go Swimming

Side C

9. San Jacinto

10. Solsbury Hill

11. No Self Control

12. I Don’t Remember

Side D

13. Shock The Monkey

14. Humdrum

15. On the Air

16. Biko

Peter Gabriel: Live In Athens 1987

Side A

1. This Is The Picture

2. San Jacinto

3. Shock The Monkey

4. Family Snapshot

Side B

5. Intruder

6. Games Without Frontiers

7. No Self Control

8. Mercy Street

Side C

9. The Family And The Fishing Net

10. Donʼt Give Up

11. Solsbury Hill

12. Lay Your Hands On Me

Side D

13. Sledgehammer

14. Here Comes The Flood

15. In Your Eyes

16. Biko

Peter Gabriel: Secret World Live

Side A

1. Come Talk to Me

2. Steam

3. Across the River

4. Slow Marimbas

5. Shaking the Tree

Side B

6. Red Rain

7. Blood of Eden

8. San Jacinto

9. Kiss That Frog

10. Washing Of The Water

Side C

11. Solsbury Hill

12. Digging In The Dirt

13. Sledgehammer

14. Secret World

Side D

15. Don’t Give Up

16. In Your Eyes

Peter Gabriel: Growing Up Live

Side A

1. Here Comes The Flood

2. Darkness

3. Red Rain

Side B

4. Secret World

5. Sky Blue (w/ Blind Boys Of Alabama)

6. Downside Up

Side C

7. The Barry Williams Show

8. More Than This

9. Mercy Street

Side D

10. Digging In The Dirt

11. Growing Up

12. Animal Nation (w/Dr Hukwe and Charles Zawose)

13. Solsbury Hill

Side E

14. Sledgehammer

15. Signal To Noise (w/Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan)

Side F

16. In Your Eyes (w/ Sevara Nazarkhan)

17. Father Son