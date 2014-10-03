Peter Gabriel wins Prog God at Prog Awards 2014

The musical mastermind was presented with his award alongside a hilarious speech by Bill Bailey.

Above: Peter Gabriel, Steve Hackett, Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford from Genesis attend the premiere screening of the documentary film Sum Of The Parts in London last night.

Peter Gabriel is a multi-million selling musician and one of the most innovative and inspirational people in rock and prog alike.

He is a double inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, both as a member of Genesis in 2010 and again as a solo artist this year. He is co-founder of world music festival WOMAD, the founder of Real World Studios, and a renowned Human Rights activist. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of his seminal album So, he has been playing shows throughout Europe, with more dates added for later this year. And so, it is with great joy and respect that we presented him with the top award of the night, the Prog God.

The award was presented to Gabriel by comedian Bill Bailey, who delivered a hilarious speech that had the audience, and Gabriel, in stitches. Mixing humour, good grace and plenty of insight, Bailey’s speech was the perfect introduction for the Prog God to accept his award.