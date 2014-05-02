Peter Gabriel to launch live DVD

Peter Gabriel will release a DVD and Blu-ray entitled Back To Front: Live In London on June 23 via Eagle Rock, he's confirmed.

It was shot at the city’s O2 venue during his tour marking the 25th anniversary of classic solo record _So _– which saw him reunited with the live band from the original 1986 trek.

The 21-track set includes the entire album plus a selection of other numbers. It was filmed in 4K Ultra High Definition.

A deluxe edition comes with a 60-page hardback photobook and a second disc of limited-edition material, plus a double live CD.

Gabriel returns to the UK in November to recreate the Back To Front show once more.

Tracklist

Daddy Long Legs Come Talk To Me Shock The Monkey Family Snapshot Digging In The Dirt Secret World The Family And The Fishing Net No Self Control Solsbury Hill Show Yourself Red Rain Sledgehammer Don’t Give Up That Voice Again Mercy Street Big Time We Do What We’re Told (Milgram’s 37) This Is The Picture (Excellent Birds) In Your Eyes The Tower That Ate People Biko

Nov 28: Birmingham LG Arena

Nov 30: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Dec 01: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 03: London SSE Arena Wembley

Dec 07: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 08: Aberdeen AECC

Dec 10: Dublin O2 Arena