Peter Gabriel to launch live DVD

Peter Gabriel will release a DVD and Blu-ray entitled Back To Front: Live In London on June 23 via Eagle Rock, he's confirmed.
It was shot at the city’s O2 venue during his tour marking the 25th anniversary of classic solo record _So _– which saw him reunited with the live band from the original 1986 trek.
The 21-track set includes the entire album plus a selection of other numbers. It was filmed in 4K Ultra High Definition.
A deluxe edition comes with a 60-page hardback photobook and a second disc of limited-edition material, plus a double live CD.
Gabriel returns to the UK in November to recreate the Back To Front show once more.
Tracklist
Daddy Long Legs
Come Talk To Me
Shock The Monkey
Family Snapshot
Digging In The Dirt
Secret World
The Family And The Fishing Net
No Self Control
Solsbury Hill
Show Yourself
Red Rain
Sledgehammer
Don’t Give Up
That Voice Again
Mercy Street
Big Time
We Do What We’re Told (Milgram’s 37)
This Is The Picture (Excellent Birds)
In Your Eyes
The Tower That Ate People
Biko
Back To Front tour dates
Nov 28: Birmingham LG Arena
Nov 30: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
Dec 01: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Dec 03: London SSE Arena Wembley
Dec 07: Liverpool Echo Arena
Dec 08: Aberdeen AECC
Dec 10: Dublin O2 Arena