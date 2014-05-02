Trending

Peter Gabriel to launch live DVD

Back To Front features 25th anniversary performance of So

Peter Gabriel will release a DVD and Blu-ray entitled Back To Front: Live In London on June 23 via Eagle Rock, he's confirmed.

It was shot at the city’s O2 venue during his tour marking the 25th anniversary of classic solo record _So _– which saw him reunited with the live band from the original 1986 trek.

The 21-track set includes the entire album plus a selection of other numbers. It was filmed in 4K Ultra High Definition.

A deluxe edition comes with a 60-page hardback photobook and a second disc of limited-edition material, plus a double live CD.

Gabriel returns to the UK in November to recreate the Back To Front show once more.

Tracklist

  1. Daddy Long Legs

  2. Come Talk To Me

  3. Shock The Monkey

  4. Family Snapshot

  5. Digging In The Dirt

  6. Secret World

  7. The Family And The Fishing Net

  8. No Self Control

  9. Solsbury Hill

  10. Show Yourself

  11. Red Rain

  12. Sledgehammer

  13. Don’t Give Up

  14. That Voice Again

  15. Mercy Street

  16. Big Time

  17. We Do What We’re Told (Milgram’s 37)

  18. This Is The Picture (Excellent Birds)

  19. In Your Eyes

  20. The Tower That Ate People

  21. Biko

Back To Front tour dates

Nov 28: Birmingham LG Arena

Nov 30: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Dec 01: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 03: London SSE Arena Wembley

Dec 07: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 08: Aberdeen AECC

Dec 10: Dublin O2 Arena

