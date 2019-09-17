Peter Gabriel launches collection of solo remixes, rarities and b-sides

Peter Gabriel has released a digital compilation album titled Flotsam And Jetsam.

The 62-track collection brings together b-sides, remixes and rarities from the former Genesis frontman’s solo career and has been split into three eras.

The first covers Gabriel’s material from 1976-1985 and opens with a cover of the Beatles Strawberry Fields Forever and also features a previously unreleased extended version of Slowburn, the extended outro single version of Perspective, the re-recorded version of D.I.Y. for its reissue in 1978, and an alternative mix of I Don’t Remember.

The second focuses on material Gabriel recorded between 1986-1993 and includes the previously unreleased full version of Don’t Break This Rhythm, Bashi-Bazouk from the Digging In The Dirt single and Nile Rogers’ mix of Walk Through the Fire.

This era also features various remixes by artists including Massive Attack, The Bomb Squad and William Orbit.

The third and final era captures Gabriel’s work from 1994-2016, and includes Summertime from Larry Adler’s Glory Of Gershwin album and Suzanne from the Tower Of Song Leonard Cohen tribute album.

There are also remix by Trent Reznor, Elbow, Röyksopp and Martyn Bennett among others.

Flotsam And Jetsam is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Find a full tracklist below.

Peter Gabriel: Flotsam And Jetsam

1976-1985

1. Strawberry Fields Forever

2. Slowburn (Extended Version)

3. Perspective (Single Version)

4. D.I.Y. (Re-recorded Single Version)

5. Teddy Bear

6. Mother of Violence (Single Mix)

7. Solsbury Hill (Live at the Bottom Line)

8. I Don’t Remember (Alternate Version)

9. Biko (Remixed Version)

10. Shosholoza

11. Jetzt Kommt Die Flut

12. Soft Dog

13. Shock The Monkey (Instrumental)

14. Across The River

15. Kiss Of Life (Live)

16. I Don’t Remember (Live Single Version)

1986-1993

1. I Have The Touch (85 Remix)

2. Sledgehammer (Dance Mix) - John ‘Tokes’ Potoker remix

3. Sledgehammer (Extended)

4. Don’t Break This Rhythm (Full Version)

5. In Your Eyes (Single Mix)

6. In Your Eyes (Special Remix) - Jason Corsaro remix

7. Big Time (Extended Version) - Tom Lord-Alge remix

8. Curtains

9. GA GA (I Go Swimming Instrumental)

10. Walk Through The Fire (Single Mix) - Nile Rogers version

11. Biko (Live)

12. Digging In The Dirt (Raw Stylus Mix)

13. Digging In The Dirt (Instrumental) - Frameman remix

14. Quiet Steam

15. Bashi-Bazouk

16. Games Without Frontiers (Massive/DB Mix) - Massive Attack / Dave Bottrill mix

17. Steam (Oh, Oh, Let Off Steam Mix) - The Bomb Squad remix

18. Steam (Oh, Oh, Let Off Steam Mix Dub) - The Bomb Squad remix

19. Mercy Street (William Orbit Mix)

20. Blood Of Eden (Special Mix for Wim Wenders Until the End of the World)

21. Digging In The Dirt (Rich E Mix)

22. Kiss That Frog (Mindblender Mix)

23. Shaking The Tree (Bottrill Remix)

1994 – 2016

1. Summertime

2. Suzanne

3. I Have The Touch (Robbie Robertson Mix)

4. In The Sun- cover of the Joseph Arthur song

5. Shaking The Tree 97 (Jungle Version) - Feat. Shaggy

6. I Grieve (City of Angels Version)

7. The Tower That Ate People (Red Planet Remix)

8. Animal Nation

9. Signal to Noise (Gangs of New York Version)

10. More Than This (The Polyphonic Spree Mix)

11. More Than This (Elbow Mix)

12. My Head Sounds Like That (Röyksopp Remix)

13. Sky Blue (Martyn Bennett Remix)

14. Growing Up (Trent Reznor Remix)

15. Growing Up (Stabilizer Remix)

16. Growing Up (Tricky Instrumental Mix)

17. Darkness (Engelspost Remix)

18. Curtains (Broad Mix)

19. Father, Son (Daniel Lanois & Richard Chappell Mix)

20. Courage

21. Courage (The Hexidecimal Mix) - Steve Osborne remix

22. I’m Amazing

23. The Veil