Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush pay tribute to Dalai Lama

Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush are among artists contributing tracks to an album that marks the 80th birthday of the Dalai Lama.

They’ll appear on The Art Of Peace: Songs For Tibet II, alongside Elbow, Sting and others to be announced.

The Art Of Peace Foundation have set up a PledgeMusic campaign to support the release, which follows Grammy-nominated 2008 title Songs For Tibet: The Art Of Peace. It’s being produced and musically directed by Rupert Hine, who oversaw the original release.

The foundation says: “The Dalai Lama is a unique beacon of wisdom and insight for millions throughout the world.

“He turns 80 on July 6. To recognise this milestone, the foundation is producing an album to honour his vision of compassion, non-violence and peace.”

Proceeds from sales will go towards the preservation and promotion of Tibetan culture.