Gabriel to receive festival award

Peter Gabriel is to receive an award for his work co-founding the WOMAD festivals.

He helped launch the World Of Music, Arts And Dance series in 1982, setting out with the aim of being “enthusiastic about a world that has no boundaries in its ability to communicate through music and movement.”

The first festival pushed Gabriel close to financial ruin, leading to his one-off reunion with Genesis for the Six Of The Best show later that year.

Since then WOMAD has continued to grow, with five events on its current schedule, including a return to Charlton Park, Wiltshire, on July 28-31.

Gabriel’s efforts will be recognised when he’s presented with the Outstanding Contribution To Festivals Award at the UK Festival Awards & Conference 2015, at London’s Roundhouse on November 26.

The evening will be presented by BBC Radio presenter and Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan. Events nominated for awards include Download, Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Bloodstock Open Air and ArcTanGent.

Tickets are on sale now.

Collins wants Genesis reunion