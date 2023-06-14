Peter Gabriel cancels Nottingham show

Peter Gabriel has announced that he has been forced to cancel his show at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday June 20, due to "logistical problems beyond our control".

Gabriel is currently on tour throughout Europe ahead of the expected release of his latest studio album i/o, and plays his first UK show at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on June 17.

Ticket buyers are being offered an automatic refund, as well as an option to purchase tickets for the shows in Birmingham, Glasgow or Manchester, where they will be able to watch the soundcheck for the show as well as receiving a complimentary item of i/o merchandise.

In a statement, Gabriel said: "Despite our best efforts, it is with real regret that Peter has been forced to cancel his show at the Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday 20 June, 2023, due to logistical problems beyond our control.

We are very sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience that this causes.

If you have a ticket for the show in Nottingham you should have been notified of the cancellation by your ticket provider (Ticketmaster or the venue) already, or will be very soon. You will receive a full refund automatically, but you will also be provided with a special link in case you wanted to book at ticket for either the show at Birmingham Utilita Arena on Saturday 17 June, Glasgow OVO Hydro on Thursday 22 June or Manchester AO Arena on Friday 23 June, 2023.

In recognition of the inconvenience caused anyone who does choose to purchase one of the alternative shows mentioned above, will also be able to access Peter Gabriel’s soundcheck for that show and will also receive a complimentary item of i/o merchandise. Further details on this will be communicated directly via Ticketmaster or the venue when they write to you and please make sure you use the purchase link they provide you.

Again, we are really sorry about this situation and we thank you in advance for your understanding."