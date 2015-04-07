Peter from Goatsnake stops by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we sit down with Goatsnake’s Peter Stahl to talk about the DC hardcore scene, the importance of The Melvins and the upcoming Temples Festival.

We keep the DC hardcore vibe going with the debut album from Minor Threat and loads of tunes from Bad Brains, Fugazi, Dead Kennedys, The Bronx, Bad Religion as well as the brand new single from show favourites, Radkey. And maybe some Trouble Funk too.

We also talk about the news that Tool played an April Fool’s joke on fans by pretending that a track from their long-awaited fifth album has leaked online. The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days record, which got us thinking, in 10,000 days it’ll be the year 2042, what will life on planet Earth be like then? We’re guessing the Earth will be a scorched husk after being flooded by global warming that will see polar bears mutating into our overlords as we crawl across the planet’s surface like ants. But that’s just us…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

