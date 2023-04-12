Peter Frampton announces ironically titled Never Say Never US tour

Peter Frampton has announced a US tour. The run of dates kicks off at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, OH, and climaxes nearly two months later at the Amphitheater in Sandy, UT, on August 19. Full dates below.

Frampton wrapped up the Finale: The Farewell Tour run of US dates at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California in October 2019, and was able to complete a run of UK shows late last year, but many expected the Farewell Tour dates to be the last time the former Humble Pie guitarist took to the road. Frampton was diagnosed with inclusion-body myositis after a fall in 2011, and had expected the condition to affect his ability to play.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, 'Never Say Never' and I am always full of hope for the impossible," says Frampton. "I'm very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I'm so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer."

In 2019, Frampton told Rolling Stone, “I want to obviously go out there playing my best at all times until I can’t. That’s why this is the farewell tour."

Tickets for the Never Say Never tour go on sale on April 14.

Last month, Frampton launched Frampton@50, a limited-edition vinyl box set containing his early 1970s' albums Wind of Change, Frampton's Camel and Frampton. The numbered set is limited to just 2500 copies and comes with a reproduction of the promo poster included with early copies of Frampton's Camel, as well as a certificate of authenticity.

The box set is released on July 28, and is available to pre-order now. A signed version – limited to just 250 copies – is available from the Peter Frampton webstore, with proceeds going to the Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund.

Peter Frampton: Never Say Never tour 2023

Jun 21: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH

Jun 22: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion at Riverbend, OH

Jun 24: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 25: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 27: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 28: St. Augustine The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL

Jul 02: Clearwater The Sound at Coachman Park, FL

Jul 03: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live, FL

Jul 13: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 15: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

Jul 16: Atlantic City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NJ

Jul 18: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Jul 20: Oxon Hill The Theater at MGM National Harbor, MD

Jul 22: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Jul 23: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Jul 25: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Jul 26: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Jul 28: Verona Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center, NY

Jul 29: Niagara Falls Fallsview Casino Resort, ON

Aug 10: Troutdale Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn, OR

Aug 12: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino, CA

Aug 13: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA

Aug 15: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Aug 18: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Aug 19: Sandy Amphitheater, UT