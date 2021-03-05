Perturbator share ‘nihilistic’ new single Death Of The Soul to preview Lustful Sacraments album

French synthwave trail-blazer Perturbator has delivered a new single, Death Of The Soul, as the first taste of his new full-length album, Lustful Sacraments.

The song is described by the electronic artist, real name James Kent, as “nihilistic”, and takes its inspiration, he says, from “old school EBM a la DAF or Front 242.”

Kent describes Lustful Sacraments as “an album about bad habits, dissatisfaction and addiction. An overall look at how we, as a species, lean towards self-destruction.” The nine-track album is set for release on May 28 via Blood Music.

Lustful SacramentsRelease May 28th, 202101 - Reaching Xanadu02 - Lustful Sacraments03 - Excess04 - Secret Devotion (ft. True Body)05 - Death of the Soul06 - The Other Place07 - Dethroned Under a Funeral Haze08 - Messalina, Messalina09 - God Says (ft. Hangman's Chair) pic.twitter.com/54sbjwVhbHMarch 3, 2021 See more

Perturbator will tour the UK and Ireland in November:

Nov 05 The Electric Ballroom, London

Nov 06 St Lukes, Glasgow

Nov 07 Academy 2, Manchester

Nov 09 Opium, Dublin

Nov 10 SWX, Bristol

Tickets are on sale now.