Perturbator share ‘nihilistic’ new single Death Of The Soul to preview Lustful Sacraments album

Step inside an old school games arcade as James Kent returns with Death Of The Soul from new album Lustful Sacraments

James Kent
(Image credit: Blood Music)

French synthwave trail-blazer Perturbator has delivered a new single, Death Of The Soul, as the first taste of his new full-length album, Lustful Sacraments.

The song is described by the electronic artist, real name James Kent, as “nihilistic”, and takes its inspiration, he says, from “old school EBM a la DAF or Front 242.”

Kent describes Lustful Sacraments as “an album about bad habits, dissatisfaction and addiction. An overall look at how we, as a species, lean towards self-destruction.” The nine-track album is set for release on May 28 via Blood Music. 

Perturbator will tour the UK and Ireland in November:

Nov 05 The Electric Ballroom, London
Nov 06 St Lukes, Glasgow
Nov 07 Academy 2, Manchester
Nov 09 Opium, Dublin
Nov 10 SWX, Bristol

Tickets are on sale now.