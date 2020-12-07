Perry Farrell to appear on new series of The Big Interview with Dan Rather

Former Jane's Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman Perry Farrell will appear on the first episode of a new series of The Big Interview with Dan Rather.

In the show, to be broadcast on AXS TV on January 6 at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific, Farrell reflects on his upbringing and the current state of alt-rock, discusses the origins of Lollapalooza and his father’s ties to the mob, and reveals how spirituality and religion have impacted his life.

Farrell also reveals that he's been writing songs with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and discusses how he'll present his music live in the future.

"You'd think that it's curtains for the music industry, but it really isn't," says Farrell. "It's really a time of revolutionary thought and progress. Because I'm actually selling more records now that I have in a long time, and planning parties.

"So as soon as we get the go ahead we're going to be out there. It's not going to be a Lollapalooza quite yet – that might take two or three years – but I'm planning for next year to put together socially distanced events."

Also appearing on the upcoming season of The Big Interview with Dan Rather are country stars Luke Combs and Randy Travis, and Watchmen actor Regina King. The conversations were filmed remotely using both Zoom and in-person camera teams.

Since The Big Interview was first broadcast in 2013, Rather has interviewed many musicians, including Roger Daltrey, Charlie Daniels, Jack White, Gene Simmons, Melissa Etheridge, Carlos Santana, Daryl Hall, Lindsey Buckingham, Pat Benatar, Bob Weir, Heart, Gregg Allman, Bryan Adams and Billy Gibbons.

Perry Farrell's retrospective collection The Glitz; The Glamour is released January 22.

The Big Interview schedule

Jan 06: Perry Farrell

Jan 13: Luke Combs

Jan 20: Regina King

Jan 27: Randy and Mary Travis

All shows broadcast 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific.