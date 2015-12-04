Periphery release 4k Ultra HD promo for Psychosphere

Periphery have released a live performance video for their track Psychosphere.

The 4k Ultra HD video was recorded in one take by director JP Kaukonen on the band’s current tour of Europe. Kaukonen has also created a similar live clip for Periphery’s tour buddies Veil Of Maya’s performance of their tracks Nyu and Leeloo.

Periphery say: “Surprise. Here’s a brand new live music video of Psychosphere. This was filmed by our very good friend JP of the band Circle Of Contempt.”

Periphery released two albums – Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – simultaneously this year.