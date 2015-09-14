Periphery Halpern in horror short

Periphery drummer Matt Halpern has launched a short horror film entitled Polaroid - view it below.

He appears as the main character in the two-minute feature, which he co-created with band photographer Alex ‘Pressplay’ Wohleber.

Periphery’s Misha Mansoor scored the soundtrack – and headphones are recommended to enjoy the experience at its best.

Wohleber says: “It has always been a goal of mine to bring my horror ideas to life. To us, this is just a warm up, something we filmed in just a few hours to see if we could pull it off. We ended up having a great time, and we’re already working on the next one.”

The band return to the UK and Europe in November, supporting the release of twin albums Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega, which arrived in January.