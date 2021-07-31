Periphery guitarist Jake Bowen streams new electronic solo track The Daily Sun

Periphery guitarist Jake Bowen has streamed his brand new single, The Daily Sun, which you can listen to below.

It's the title track of Bowen's second solo album, which will be released through 3DOT Recordings on October 1. It's the follow up to Bowen's debut solo venture, 2014's Isometric.

"The Daily Sun is the first piece of music I completed for my upcoming record. This track stands out to me because it’s a leap forward in sound design and arrangement," explains Bowen. "As I return to my solo project after a seven-year lag, I realise that whatever I release has to be the most honest representation of where I am musically, and I feel this track is just that."

The new album features eight largely zen-like tracks built on sequenced synthesisers, glitchy beats and ambient atmospheres with lush, dynamic arrangements.

"If you have people over for dinner you’re not likely to put on Slayer," Bowen laughs.

Vinyl enthusiasts can pre-order the album today as a transparent blue with gold splatter two-piece vinyl gatefold package, limited to a quantity of 300.

Pre-order The Daily Sun.