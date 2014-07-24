Pennywise to join Rise Against on European tour

Rise Against have released a video for their new single and confirmed Pennywise and Emily's Army as support for their upcoming European tour.

The punk heroes hit the road in November – starting with six UK shows – in support of their new album The Black Market, which debuted at no13 in the Official UK Album Chart this week.

A video for the track I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore can be viewed below.

On the song, the band say: “Our new video for the song I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore encompasses the overwhelming noise of our world and the fatigue we all feel as its witness. This song is a starting point, not an ending point. It’s about the wake-up calls in life that let us know something needs to change.”

Punk icons Pennywise will join Rise Against on their European tour, along with Emily’s Army.

Rise Against 2014 European tour UK dates