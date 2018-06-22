Pendragon B&B now open for business

Pendragon fans looking for something slightly different than your average holiday should take note of a very special offer from Bude's B&B At The Barn.

B&B At The Barn is the new venture run by Barrett and his partner Rachel, who relocated down to Cornwall last year. Their new residence, which includes a double room available for B&B hire overlooks Widemouth Bay and boasts sea views from the guest room, delicious home cooked food served in our kitchen overlooking countryside and the sea.Just minutes from Bude - it is perfect for surfing, cycling the national trails, or walking the coast path. Tintagel is just 25 minutes away so you can get your full on King Arthur experience! Surfers and bikers are especially welcome.

"If you book a stay at B&B @ The Barn throughout July you can now add on a night of Sea, Supper & Songs," Rachel tells Prog. "This will include supper, and Nick will get the guitar out and play some songs just for you, he’ll show you round the studio room, and answer all your burning Pendragon questions… It’s just like a more relaxed house-gig, but it’s in our house, and you’ll be the only guests! We only have one double room available for B&B so you’ll be our only guests which will mean you get all the attention! Sea, Supper & Songs evening is £100 (plus your B&B booking) please check with me for available dates before booking."

You can contact Rachel here. And you can check out B&B At The Barn on their Facebook page here.

"We are not licensed, so you’ll need to bring your own booze if you fancy a glass of something," Rachel adds. £100 Sea, Supper & Songs fee to be paid after successful B&B booking. B&B booking is available for 1-14 nights, a 15% discount is applied for a booking of 7 nights, only one Sea, Supper & Songs evening per B&B booking.