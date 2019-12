Godsmack have made their new single available to stream.

The track – 1000hp – is also available to buy now and is taken from the album of the same name, due to be released in early August. It will be the band’s sixth album and first since 2010’s The Oracle.

Frontman Sully Erna said earlier this month that the tour for The Oracle nearly led to the band splitting.

Godsmack: 1000hp