Pearl Jam to tour North America

Pearl Jam have announced a 22-date North American tour.

They’ll kick off the run of dates in Fort Lauderdale on April 8 and wrap up the run of shows with two gigs at Wrigley Field, Chicago, on August 20 and 22.

The gigs have been set up to celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary – as confirmed by their manager Kelly Curtis last month during a live Twitter chat.

Curtis was asked if Eddie Vedder and co were planning to mark the 25th anniversary of 1991 debut Ten. Curtis replied: “Yes, can’t say anything yet.”

The band’s last release was 2013’s Lightning Bolt.

Apr 08: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Apr 09: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Apr 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Apr 13: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Apr 16: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Apr 18: Hampton Coliseum, VA

Apr 20: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Apr 21: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Apr 23: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, LA

Apr 26: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Apr 28: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Apr 29: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

May 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 02: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 05: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

May 08: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

May 10: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jun 09-12: Manchester Bonnaroo, TN

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 07: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 20: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 22: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL