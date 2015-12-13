Pearl Jam plan 2016 tour

Pearl Jam have confirmed plans for a 2016 tour to mark their 25th anniversary.

Band manager Kelly Curtis revealed the news during a live Twitter chat on Friday, where he was joined by bassist Jeff Ament as the group winds down from its South American tour and the end of its 2015 live schedule.

Curtis says: “We will announce some tour dates first part of the year.”

The manager was also asked if there was anything planned by the Seattle band to mark the 25th anniversary of their 1991 debut Ten.

Curtis replied: “Yes, can’t say anything yet.”

Pearl Jam previously celebrated the 10th anniversary of their live debut in 1990 with a 2000 show in Las Vegas, and their 20th with the documentary and book Pearl Jam Twenty and a two-day festival in Alpine Valley, Wisconsin.

The group’s latest release is 2013’s Lightning Bolt.

One of Ament’s side projects, RNDM, recently debuted a video for the title track to their March 4, 2016, release Ghost Riding.

Supergroup Ten Commandos – featuring Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, QOTSA guitarist Alain Johannes, Soundgarden bassist Ben Shepherd and Burning Brides frontman Dimitri Coats – released their self-titled debut album in November.