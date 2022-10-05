Pearl Jam, R.E.M., Wet Leg to feature on abortion rights benefit album available for one day only

By Paul Brannigan
published

The star-studded compilation Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All goes on sale on October 7 for 24 hours only

Pearl Jam, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Tenacious D and Wet Leg are among the artists set to feature on a new benefit album, available for 24 hours only on October 7. 

Assembled to raise money to benefit non-profit organisations working to provide abortion care access, the compilation, Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, also features My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, Ty Segall, Cat Power, King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard and more. The track list will include unreleased demos, covers, live tracks, remixes, and exclusive songs.

The album will be available on Bandcamp only from 8am BST on Friday, October 7.

The Good Music project has previously issued compilation albums to raise money for  voters' rights organisations in America.

100 per cent of the proceeds raised from the new compilation will be donated to abortion rights organisations, including Noise For Now and the Brigid Alliance, a service which takes care of travel, food, lodging, child care, and other logistical support for women wishing to have abortions.

The album follows on from the US Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, which means that abortion is no longer  protected as a federal right in the US, with states given the right to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.

