Pearl Jam, QOTSA, Soundgarden men form supergroup

A Seattle supergroup featuring members of Soundgarden, Queens Of The Stone Age and Pearl Jam have announced their debut single will be released this week.

Ten Commandos feature Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, QOTSA guitarist Alain Johannes, Soundgarden bassist Ben Shepherd and Burning Brides frontman Dimitri Coats. Their single Staring Down The Dust is out on October 9 (Friday) via Monkeywrench Records, with an album to follow in November.

Reports claim that Screaming Trees vocalist and long-time QOTSA collaborator Mark Lanegan is also involved, although he is not named on the band’s Facebook page or included in a group promo shot. It is thought Lanegan guests on Staring Down The Dust, but is not a member of the group.

Independent label Monkeywrench was formed by members of Pearl Jam in 2009.