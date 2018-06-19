Pearl Jam cancel London tour date

Pearl Jam have cancelled tonight's scheduled performance at London's O2 Arena (June 19).

The band released a statement on their official site stating: "Singer Eddie Vedder has completely lost his voice."

They add: "It’s the first time ever having to postpone a show for this reason. Ed and the band are gutted thinking of all the folks who have travelled and made plans."

The band confirmed the performance will be rescheduled for a date in mid-July, which will be confirmed in due course. Tickets for tonight's show will be valid for the new concert.

The band were due to perform at the 20,000 capacity as part of their 2018 summer tour, which kicked off in Amsterdam last week.

The full statement reads:

Pearl Jam are very sorry to announce that they will be unable to perform tonight’s show at the O2 Arena in London. The band is working on rescheduling the concert date for mid-July.

Singer Eddie Vedder has completely lost his voice. He is on vocal rest for the next few days in an effort to heal and perform the remainder of the tour dates.

It’s the first time ever having to postpone a show for this reason. Ed and the band are gutted thinking of all the folks who have travelled and made plans.

Sending their biggest apologies out to everyone. And huge gratitude for all the continued support.

Tickets for tonight’s show will be valid and transferable to the rescheduled concert date. Expect more information soon. Please contact your point of purchase for all other public ticket enquiries. Ten Club ticket holders will be contacted directly in the coming days.

Pearl Jam’s European tour is expected to resume Friday, June 22nd in Milan.

Jun 15: Landgraaf, The Netherlands, Pinkpop Festival

Jun 18: London, England, O2 Arena

Jun 19: London, England, O2 Arena

Jun 22: Milan, Italy, I-Days Festival at Area Expo

Jun 24: Padova, Italy, Stadio Euganeo

Jun 26: Rome, Italy, Stadio Olimpico

Jul 1: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena

Jul 3: Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena Kraków

Jul 5: Berlin, Germany, Waldbühne

Jul 7: Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival

Jul 10: Barcelona, Spain, Palau St. Jordi

Jul 12: Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival

Jul 14: Lisbon, Portugal, NOS Alive Festival