Paul McCartney pays an emotional tribute to "true rock and roll hero" Taylor Hawkins

Paul McCartney has written a touching tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away last Friday, March 25.

Taking to Twitter to express his thoughts on Hawkins' death, the Beatle posted, “Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him.

“Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.

"I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers!"

McCartney collaborated with Foo Fighters on numerous occasions, including on their 2017 album Concrete and Gold and most recently invited them to play the 1970 Beatles track Get Back with him at their 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

"It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys" he continued. "Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on Get Back. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night.

"All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart. God bless his family and band - Love Paul X".

According to Taylor Hawkins' toxology report, the drummer died with 10 different substances within his system.

In a statement released on social media, his band said, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Since his death, fans and musicians from across the world have paid their respects in honour of Hawkins' passing, including Wolfgang Van Halen, Stevie Nicks, Elton John and more.

Foo Fighters have now cancelled all upcoming tour dates in the light of their "staggering loss".