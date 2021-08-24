Paul McCartney opens his songbook to reveal the 154 tracks in new book The Lyrics

Earlier this year it was announced that Paul McCartney would release a book exploring his lyrics from throughout his career.

The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present will delve into 154 of Macca’s songs – from his earliest compositions through to the Beatles, Wings and solo career, with the book edited by Paul Muldoon.

McCartney has now revealed a full list of all the songs that’ll be in the book, which will be published on November 2 through Liveright Publishing Corporation.

Favourites including Hey Jude, Yesterday, Band On The Run and Live And Let Die are present, while the previously unpublished lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles track titled Tell Me Who He Is will also feature. The hand-written lyrics to this forgotten track were discovered in one of McCartney’s notebooks, thought to date back to the early 60s.

In the foreword to The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, McCartney writes: “More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right. The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs.

“I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life.”

Find a full list of the songs that’ll feature in The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present below.

To coincide with the release of the book, the British Library in London will host a free exhibition titled Paul McCartney: The Lyrics from November 5 - March 13, 2022. On display will be previously unseen lyrics and career-spanning photographs.

Meanwhile, a new documentary DVD and accompanying album titled The Beatles And India will be released on October 29. It was inspired by Ajoy Bose’s book Across The Universe: The Beatles In India.

A statement reads: “The Beatles And India is a unique historical chronicle of the enduring love affair between The Beatles and India that started more than half a century ago.

“Rare archival footage, recordings and photographs, eye-witness accounts and expert comments along with location shoots across India, bring alive the fascinating journey of George, John, Paul and Ringo from their high octane celebrity lives in the West to a remote Himalayan ashram in search of spiritual bliss that inspires an unprecedented burst of creative songwriting.

“It is the first serious exploration of how India shaped the development of the greatest ever rock band and their own pioneering role bridging two vastly different cultures.”

The documentary was co-directed by Bose and Pete Compton, and produced by Reynold D’Silva.

Paul McCartney: The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present

Volume 1

All My Loving

And I Love Her

Another Day

Arrow Through Me

Average Person

Back in the U.S.S.R

Band on the Run

Birthday

Blackbird

Café on the Left Bank

Calico Skies

Can’t Buy Me Love

Carry That Weight

Check My Machine

Come and Get It

Coming Up

Confidante

Cook of the House

Country Dreamer

A Day in the Life

Dear Friend

Despite Repeated Warnings

Distractions

Do It Now

Dress Me Up as a Robber

Drive My Car

Eat at Home

Ebony and Ivory

Eight Days a Week

Eleanor Rigby

The End

Fixing a Hole

The Fool on the Hill

For No One

From Me to You

Get Back

Getting Closer

Ghosts of the Past Left Behind

Girls’ School

Give Ireland Back to the Irish

Golden Earth Girl

Golden Slumbers

Good Day Sunshine

Goodbye

Got to Get You Into My Life

Great Day

A Hard Day’s Night

Helen Wheels

Helter Skelter

Her Majesty

Here, There and Everywhere

Here Today

Hey Jude

Hi, Hi, Hi

Honey Pie

Hope of Deliverance

House of Wax

I Don’t Know

I Lost My Little Girl

I Saw Her Standing There

I Wanna Be Your Man

I Want to Hold Your Hand

I Will

I’ll Follow the Sun

I’ll Get You

I’m Carrying

I’m Down

In Spite of All the Danger

I’ve Got a Feeling

Jenny Wren

Jet

Junior’s Farm

Junk

The Kiss of Venus

Lady Madonna

Let Em In

Let It Be

Let Me Roll It

Live and Let Die

London Town

The Long and Winding Road

Love Me Do

Lovely Rita

Volume 2

Magneto and Titanium Man

Martha My Dear

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Maybe I’m Amazed

Michelle

Mother Nature’s Son

Mrs Vanderbilt

Mull of Kintyre

My Love

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

No More Lonely Nights

The Note You Never Wrote

Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight

Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da

Oh Woman, Oh Why

Old Siam, Sir

On My Way to Work

Once Upon a Long Ago

Only Mama Knows

The Other Me

Paperback Writer

Penny Lane

Picasso’s Last Words

Pipes of Peace

Please Please Me

Pretty Boys

Pretty Little Head

Put It There

Rocky Raccoon

San Ferry Anne

Say Say Say

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

She Came in Through the Bathroom Window

She Loves You

She’s a Woman

She’s Given Up Talking

She’s Leaving Home

Silly Love Songs

Simple as That

Single Pigeon

Somedays

Spirits of Ancient Egypt

Teddy Boy

Tell Me Who He Is

Temporary Secretary

Things We Said Today

Ticket to Ride

Too Many People

Too Much Rain

Tug of War

Two of Us

Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey

Venus and Mars

Warm and Beautiful

Waterfalls

We All Stand Together

We Can Work It Out

We Got Married

When I’m Sixty-Four

When Winter Comes

Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?

With a Little Help From My Friends

Women and Wives

The World Tonight

The World You’re Coming Into

Yellow Submarine

Yesterday

You Never Give Me Your Money

You Tell Me

Your Mother Should Know