“Please join us to help celebrate the final ride of our irreverent thoroughbred.” Patti Smith announces 50th anniversary celebrations for Horses, unveiling dates in the UK, Europe and US at which she'll perform her classic 1975 album in full

Patti Smith will celebrate the 50th anniversary of her classic album Horses by performing the 1975 release in full at special shows in the UK, Europe and America later this year.

The Chicago-born singer/songwriter and punk poet will be touring with two members of her original group, guitarist Lenny Kaye and drummer Jay Dee Daugherty, along with keyboardist/bassist Tony Shanahan, and her son Jackson on guitar.

Prroduced by the Velvet Underground's John Cale, Horses is one of the most acclaimed albums of the punk era. It is included in the US National Recording Registry maintained by the Library of Congress, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2021.



Smith performed Horses live in full for the first time in 2005, when curating the Meltdown Festival in London.

A press release announcing the new tour states, “Please join us to help celebrate the final ride of our irreverent thoroughbred.”

Patti Smith Horses 50th anniversary tour

Oct 06: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 08: Madrid Teatro Real, Spain

Oct 10: Bergamo Chorus Life Arena, Italy

Oct 12: London The Palladium, UK

Oct 13: London The Palladium, UK

Oct 15: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

Oct 16: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

Oct 18: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 20: Paris The Olympia, France

Oct 21: Paris The Olympia, France



Nov 10: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA

Nov 12: Oakland The Fox Theatre, CA

Nov 13: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Nov 15: Los Angeles Walt Disney Concert Hall, CA

Nov 17: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 21: New York City The Beacon, NY

Nov 22: New York City The Beacon, NY

Nov 24: Boston The Orpheum Theatre, MA

Nov 28: Washington D.C. The Anthem

Nov 29: Philadelphia The Met, PA

You can register for a pre-sale for the London dates here.