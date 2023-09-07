Indianapolis punks Pat And The Pissers are releasing the most disgusting vinyl record ever made: it's filled with maggots

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the record store, Indianapolis punks Pat And The Pissers have come up with the most disgusting vinyl album we've ever seen: It's filled with real maggots.

The album, which is scheduled to land on September 30, is actually two albums in one, with previous Pissers' releases America's Dream (2019) and SOIL (2022) providing the musical sandwich for that delicious maggoty filling.

The album arrives mere months after Australian band Private Function released a urine-filled version of their new album 370HSSV 0773H, so this is clearly a thing now, and can only get worse. It will be released by serial offenders Romanus Records, who have built something of a reputation at the adventurous end of the market.

Last year Romanus released a vinyl album that doubled as a guitar pedal, while other releases have contained flashing LEDs, razor blades and feathers. The label also has a custom vinyl sideline making limited-edition, hand-made products for major artists including Mötley Crüe (a blood-filled edition of Shout At The Devil), Young Thug (a variant oozing with green slime), and Fall Out Boy (a 'crynyl' version of So Much (For) Stardust infused with the band members' actual tears).

"I made a maggot-filled mockup for a potential client that I cant legally mention at this time," says Romanus Custom Vinyl MFG head honcho Chris Banta. "They said no to the maggots as I continued to search for real black flies in their fly state. The idea was simply too good, too gross not to use. I talked to Pat And The Pissers and asked, 'does your new LP have anything at all to do with bugs?' They said the artwork on SOIL literally has some grub bugs on it, and then we were off.

"The challenges of making the vinyl work are mostly getting some gross maggots in there while maintaining a balanced record. All of these custom LPs we make are pointless if they can't actually play. Thankfully, after eight years of experimenting we have a pretty good idea how to make this all work."

The maggot-filled version of SOIL/America’s Dream will be go on sale at the Romanus website on September 30. Other, more pleasant options, will also be available.