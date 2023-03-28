An Australian punk band have released the world's first urine-filled vinyl album

Australian punks Private Function are releasing what they're claiming is the world's first urine-filled vinyl album. The Melbourne quintet broke the news in an Instagram post, revealing that fans who ordered a limited edition version of new album 370HSSV 0773H would be receiving rather more than they bargained for.

“Congratulations to the 50 people who ordered the 'Gold' version of our new record," say the band, next to a video that showed band members emerging from a toilet armed with bottles of a mysterious amber liquid. "You just bought a liquid disc full of our piss."

"Because of the annoying amount of experimentation needed to make this record work we don’t have a physical copy yet," they continue, "but here’s a video outlining the creation of it."



"Please don’t use our DNA to commit crimes," they add, perhaps wisely.

Private Function had already run into trouble with 370HSSV 0773H, their third album, after it was revealed that the first 3000 copies of the album – which features a lottery card-style "scratchable" cover with a $2999 prize – would not be eligible for sale in South Australia after falling foul of the state's gambling laws.

"To all South Australian residents, this first pressing is unavailable to you because your government sucks," proclaimed the band. "We’re sorry. Hopefully we can come to some kind of deal with your government, otherwise we’ll make sure you receive future pressings."

The state later gave 370HSSV 0773H an exemption. "The idea that someone is going to become addicted to scratchies by buying multiple albums is probably not a high risk from my point of view," admitted South Australia’s Liquor and Gambling Commissioner Dini Soulio.

370HSSV 0773H is out this Friday, and can be ordered from Private Function's Bandcamp page (opens in new tab). The first single from the album, Seize And Destroy, was released in October last year and is the third instalment of what they're claiming to be a "Destroy" trilogy.

"As a teenager, I found it weird that The Stooges had a song called Search And Destroy, and Metallica have a song called Seek And Destroy," said frontman Chris Penney. "So I wrote part three, Seize and Destroy, which marks the finale of those two songs."

