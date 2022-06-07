Watch Parkway Drive get trapped among teddy bears in video for new single, Glitch

Parkway Drive have released a video for brand new track Glitch, where vocalist Winston McCall finds himself trapped among a world of teddy bears – and not in the nice way.

It’s the Australians’ first new material since 2018’s Reverence, and comes ahead of a UK and Europe arena tour with While She Sleeps.

The track explores “the things that our minds experience when we are not awake, but not yet asleep,” the band said in a statement. “Parkway Drive have always walked the line of balancing the light and the dark, and Glitch is no exception.

“Sonically, we aimed to create a dark, heavy, and unnerving journey while still crafting a melody that burrows its way into your mind. Lyrically, the song deals with the phenomenon of night terrors and sleep paralysis. We all know the power our minds possess, but true terror manifests when your mind and all its fears takes physical control of your body – the glitch in your brain, where nightmares and reality cross.”

Tour tickets are on sale now, with previously-purchased tickets remaining valid, except for the London show due to a change of venue.

Sep 9: Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena (DE)

Sep 10: Prague, Forum Karlin (CZ)

Sep 12: Brussels, Forest National (BE)

Sep 13: Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)

Sep 14: Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)

Sep 16: Zurich, Samsung Hall (CH)

Sep 17: Munich, Olympiahalle (DE)

Sep 18: Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)

Sep 20: Berlin, Velodrom (DE)

Sep 21: Hamburg, Barclays Arena (DE)

Sep 23: Amsterdam, AFAS Live (NL)

Sep 24: Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)

Sep 25: Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle (DE)

Sep 27: Paris, Zenith (FR)

Sep 30: London, Alexandra Palace (UK)

Oct 1: Manchester, AO Arena (UK)

Oct 2: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (UK)

Oct 3: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (UK)