“This is going to be next-level!” Parkway Drive announce 20th anniversary arena tour of UK and Europe

Parkway Drive have announced a 2025 arena tour of the UK and Europe.

The Australian metalcore five-piece will play across the continent from September to November next year, supported by countrymen Thy Art Is Murder and The Amity Affliction. The full list of dates is below and tickets go on sale Friday, October 18, at 10am UK time.

Singer Winston McCall comments: “This is going to be next-level. We’ve always prided ourselves on delivering the best show possible, but our 20 Year Anniversary Tour will take everything to a new extreme. We’re bringing more fire, more energy, and a production that’s bigger than anything we’ve done before.”

The announcement follows Parkway’s recent completion of the Australian leg of their 20th anniversary tour. The band were supported by I Prevail, The Ghost Inside and Void Of Vision during the run and sold out four of the seven shows they played.

Parkway released their latest album, Darker Still, in September 2022. The release marked the end of a hiatus the band started the preceding April. In an interview with Metal Hammer, McCall chalked the break up to personal problems that forced Parkway to enter therapy together.

“We all have our roles in this band,” he told journalist Stephen Hill, “and my role is the face and the emotional core.

“I had been pouring so much of myself into this band for so long, and the other guys are not lyrics guys, they’re just music guys, so I don’t think they understood just how hard it was for me to get up and connect with these songs every single night,” the vocalist continued. “You know, [2018 album] Reverence was dealing with all this grief and pain, and I’m the one who had to inhabit that all the time.”

Parkway have just one other concert confirmed ahead of the European tour. It’s scheduled to take place onboard the Shiprocked Cruise from Miami, Florida in January. Get details via the band’s website.

Sep 19: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Sep 20: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Sep 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Sep 23: Zürich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 24: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Sep 26: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Sep 28: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Sep 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Oct 01: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Oct 02: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 04: London Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 05: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 06: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 30: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Nov 01: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Nov 02: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Nov 05: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Nov 07: Prague Fortuna Hall, Czech Republic

Nov 08: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

Nov 10: Łódź Atlas Arena, Poland

Nov 12: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Nov 14: Stockholm Hovet Ice Hall, Sweden

Nov 15: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 16: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark