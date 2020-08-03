Paramore’s Hayley Williams shares acoustic take on solo track Simmer

Hayley Williams has shared a video showing her playing an acoustic version of her solo track Simmer.

The song made its debut in January this year and was the first taste of material from the Paramore vocalist’s Petals For Armor album.

Williams says: “This song came out 600 years ago, b.c. (corona) but i still love it and it keeps evolving.

“Thanks for listening to me sing to myself all these months. I have really enjoyed sharing little glimpses into my solitude like this. Hope you’re staying safe and allowing yourself some peace in your own solitude.”

Petals For Armor launched in May, with Williams saying that making the record was “a scary, empowering experience.”

She added: “Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals For Armor – and I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation.

"I’m in a band with my favourite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more.”

Paramore’s last studio album was 2017’s After Laughter which saw the return of drummer Zac Farro. He originally quit along with brother Josh in 2010, following the release of third album Brand New Eyes the previous year.