Paramore preview new song The News

Paramore are yet again teasing new material over on their TikTok account.

In a new video, frontwoman Hayley Williams previews a new single titled The News, and reveals the date of when the song is set to arrive. The single is set to feature on their forthcoming album This Is Why - as presented on its tracklist - which is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023.

As she signs a burned copy of the track with it's title, she also writes the name 'gwizzle', which is reportedly the name of an eager fan who will be the recipient of the early preview. Alongside the signature, she writes out the date December 8, which is presumably when the single will be given an official release. Then, she places it inside a package ready to send in the post.

The fan known as "gwizzle" has since responded to the TikTok, declaring: "LITERALLY SITTING AT MY MAILBOX RIGHT NOW", and "Life is not real right now".

Although the clip is short, the single itself sees Williams resonate out a hypnotic vocal trill against a backing of jazzy alt rock, before it pauses, and a monotone collection of voices plainly says its title, 'the news'.

Over the last few months, Paramore have been previewing sections of forthcoming songs on their TikTok and Discord accounts. Back in September, they teased a portion of a track which is still yet to be given a name.

The alt-rockers shared the title-track of their new album, This Is Why, that same month, and have since been playing it on their recent US tour.

Last month, Hayley Williams and co. announced a North American trek for 2023, with support from Foals, Bloc Party and more. The tour will kick off on May 23 and come to an end on August 2.

In other news, they also recently changed the cover artwork for their 2013 self-titled album on streaming services. While the original image featured a photograph of the band, including former bassist Jeremy Davis, it's since been switched to a photo of just Williams, wearing a jacket printed with the words "grow up" on the back.

Although no explanation was given for the change, some fans were speculating that it was to do with their legal dispute with Davis, who left Paramore in 2015, which was later settled out of court.