Paramore change cover art for self-titled 2013 album

Paramore have replaced the cover art for their 2013 self-titled album on streaming services.

Fans noticed the change when the original image, including former bassist Jeremy Davis, was switched for one of singer Hayley Williams wearing a denim jacket with the words "Grow Up" on the back.

The band offered no explanation for the switch, but the new picture appears to have come from the same photo shoot as the original album sleeve image.

Davis left Paramore in 2015 and a legal dispute with Williams and guitarist Taylor York was later settled out of court.

Paramore recently announced a widespread 2023 North American tour. Their new album This Is Why is released in February.

anyone else notice that paramore changed the album cover for self titled deluxe and removed the regular self titled 🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/TjihBCgIJENovember 14, 2022 See more

Tue May 23: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27: Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13: Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08: Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09: Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11: Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13: Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25: Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27: Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30: St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°

*With Support from Bloc Party

+With Support from Foals

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance