Paramore detail Self-Titled Deluxe

Paramore have announced details of their Self-Titled Deluxe album.

It launches on November 24 via Fueled By Ramen and features all 17 tracks from the 2013 release plus bonus tracks, a demo and live material recorded at Denver’s Red Rocks Ampitheater from their Monumentour earlier this year.

The album will be released on digital formats only.

Meanwhile, frontwoman Hayley Williams is to receive the Trailblazer honour at the upcoming Billboard Women In Music Awards in New York on December 12.

She said: “There are women in this industry who totally bulldozed walls down for the likes of me to come along and do what I believe in. I want to be that for even one girl in the future.”

Self-Titled Deluxe tracklist

Fast In My Car 2. Now 3. Grow Up 4. Daydreaming 5. Interlude: Moving On 6. Ain’t It Fun 7. Part II 8. Last Hope 9. Still Into You 10. Anklebiters 11. Interlude: Holiday 12. Proof 13. Hate To See Your Heart Break 14. (One Of Those) Crazy Nights 15. Interlude: I’m Not Angry Anymore 16. Be Alone 17. Future

Bonus tracks