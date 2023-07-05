"Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer? I’m screaming": Taylor Swift announces Paramore as support on her 2024 Eras Tour

Paramore have been unveiled as the special guests on Taylor Swift's upcoming 2024 Eras tour across the UK and Europe.

The trek, which will kick off on May 9 in Paris, will see Paramore travel onwards with Swift to Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, Edinburgh and more for a number of arena shows, before wrapping up with three final dates in London's Wembley Stadium on August 15, 16 and 17.

Taking to Twitter to announce the lengthy run, Swift writes: "Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!

"Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???".

Alongside the post, Swift posts a poster displaying the list of dates, as well as an image of the pair of friends standing together arm in arm.

Last month, the pop star revealed that Hayley Williams features on her upcoming Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album, appearing on the song Castles Crumbling.

Announcing the imminent release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) last month, Swift said, "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it."