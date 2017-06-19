Paradise Lost to reissue 1997’s One Second

Paradise Lost will reissue their 1997 album One Second later this summer.

It’s being launched by Music For nations on July 14 to mark the 20th anniversary of the band’s sixth album.

The follow-up to 1995’s Draconian Times marked a turning point for the band, who left behind their harder edge to concentrate on a more gothic sound by experimenting with keyboards.

Vocalist Nick Holmes says: “The album really was a vast departure from Draconian Times and for better or worse the beginning of a very experimental stage for the band.

“Either way, One Second will always remain a vital cog in the band’s close to 30 year history. We are happy to be working with Music For Nations again on this release.”

The reissue has been remastered by the band’s current producer Jaime Gomez with the 2CD version featuring a live performance from London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire from 1998.

One Second is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundles. Find the tracklist and cover art below.

Paradise Lost will release their 15th studio album Medusa on September 1 via Nuclear Blast. It’s described as “melding crushing doom metal with Nick Holmes’ harsh death growls and raw organic sounds, heralding a new era of pure Northern misery.”

The band will head out on tour from next month, with shows planned across the UK and Europe.

Paradise Lost One Second reissue tracklist

One Second Say Just Words Lydia Mercy Soul Courageous Another Day The Sufferer This Cold Life Blood Of Another Disappear Sane Take Me Down

Live At Shepherds Bush Empire (1998)

Say Just Words Hallowed Land Blood Of Another True Belief Disappear Lydia Dying Freedom Mercy Shadowkings The Sufferer Remembrance Forever Failure Soul Courageous One Second This Cold Life Embers Fire As I Die The Last Time

Jul 07: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 14-15: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland

Jul 22: Esslingen River-Side Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany

Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Sep 28: Herford X, Germany

Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia

Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland

Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy

Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands

Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

