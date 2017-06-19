Paradise Lost to reissue 1997’s One Second

Paradise Lost will reissue their 1997 album One Second later this summer.
It’s being launched by Music For nations on July 14 to mark the 20th anniversary of the band’s sixth album.
The follow-up to 1995’s Draconian Times marked a turning point for the band, who left behind their harder edge to concentrate on a more gothic sound by experimenting with keyboards.
Vocalist Nick Holmes says: “The album really was a vast departure from Draconian Times and for better or worse the beginning of a very experimental stage for the band.
“Either way, One Second will always remain a vital cog in the band’s close to 30 year history. We are happy to be working with Music For Nations again on this release.”
The reissue has been remastered by the band’s current producer Jaime Gomez with the 2CD version featuring a live performance from London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire from 1998.
One Second is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundles. Find the tracklist and cover art below.
Paradise Lost will release their 15th studio album Medusa on September 1 via Nuclear Blast. It’s described as “melding crushing doom metal with Nick Holmes’ harsh death growls and raw organic sounds, heralding a new era of pure Northern misery.”
The band will head out on tour from next month, with shows planned across the UK and Europe.
Paradise Lost One Second reissue tracklist
- One Second
- Say Just Words
- Lydia
- Mercy
- Soul Courageous
- Another Day
- The Sufferer
- This Cold Life
- Blood Of Another
- Disappear
- Sane
- Take Me Down
Live At Shepherds Bush Empire (1998)
- Say Just Words
- Hallowed Land
- Blood Of Another
- True Belief
- Disappear
- Lydia
- Dying Freedom
- Mercy
- Shadowkings
- The Sufferer
- Remembrance
- Forever Failure
- Soul Courageous
- One Second
- This Cold Life
- Embers Fire
- As I Die
- The Last Time
Paradise Lost 2017 tour dates
Jul 07: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 14-15: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden
Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland
Jul 22: Esslingen River-Side Festival, Germany
Jul 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria
Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France
Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany
Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg
Sep 28: Herford X, Germany
Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic
Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia
Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland
Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy
Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands
Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany