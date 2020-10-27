Paradise Lost promise sonic fireworks with Guy Fawkes’ Night live stream show

Paradise Lost will give live premieres to songs from their latest album, Obsidian, at a special live-in-the-rehearsal-room performance to be streamed on November 5.

Hailed for “turning bleakness into beauty” on Obsidian, their sixteenth studio album, when it emerged in May, the Lost ‘boys’ hope to deliver “a brief respite from these dark days” with the event, according to vocalist Nick Holmes.

“As there are still no stages for us to play on, we have decided to perform live from our rehearsal studio at 'The Mill' In Bradford, West Yorkshire,” says Holmes. “We sincerely hope you can all join us.”

Airing at 8PM GMT on November via Stageit.com, this one-time live event will feature a regular set from the British metal institution alongside a VIP option, which includes three extra songs plus a pre-recorded interview with Holmes and co. The regular set will include the world premiere of two new songs from Obsidian, and the VIP set will feature three. Besides the live stream experience at 20.00 GMT, the band will 'replay' the performance for fans in the US at 18.00 PST.

Tickets for Paradise Lost At The Mill can be purchased at Stageit.com for the European viewing, the US viewing or indeed both.