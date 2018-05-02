Paradise Lost announce intimate home town charity show

Paradise Lost have announced that they’ll play an intimate show in their home town of Halifax to mark their 30th anniversary later this year.

The band had their first ever rehearsal at Studio X in Halifax back in 1988 and they’ll mark the occasion with a set at The Lantern in the town on September 22 – a venue that holds just 150 people.

Frontman Nick Holmes says: “Surprisingly, we have never ever played our home town of Halifax, so as it's the band's 30th year, we thought it would be a good idea to do a one-off special intimate show in the band's birth place, and in a relevantly new venue, where we would probably play if we were starting out again today!

“We started out in West Yorkshire and so it makes sense to celebrate such an important milestone back here.”

Paradise Lost have also revealed that all profits from the show will be donated to the Overgate Hospice in Halifax.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday (May 4) from the band’s website and from the venue from 3pm the same day.

Before the Halifax date, Paradise Lost have several live shows planned over the coming months.

Paradise Lost 2018 tour dates

Jun 24: Wroclaw Eleven Bike Festival, Poland - BUY TICKETS

Jul 04: Ballenstedt Rockharz Open Air, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jul 13: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain - BUY TICKETS

Jul 20: Laukaa John Smith Festival, Finland - BUY TICKETS

Aug 08: Jerome Brutal Assault, Czech Republic - BUY TICKETS

Aug 11: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands - BUY TICKETS

Aug 15: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Aug 31: Rio De janeiro Teatro Rival Petrobas, Brazil - BUY TICKETS

Sep 01: Sao Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil - BUY TICKETS

Sep 02: Limeira Bar Da Montanha, Brazil - BUY TICKETS

Sep 04: Abasto Uniclub, Argentina - BUY TICKETS

Sep 06: Estacion Central Blondie, Chile - BUY TICKETS

Sep 08: Lima CC Festival, Peru

Sep 10: Bogota TBC, Colombia

Sep 12: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico - BUY TICKETS

Sep 13: Monterrey Cafe Iguana, Mexico - BUY TICKETS

Sep 14: Ciudad De Mexico Circo Volador, Mexico - BUY TICKETS

Sep 22: Halifax The Lantern, UK - BUY TICKETS