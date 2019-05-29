Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix takes a bike tour of the UK in new Papa Roach video

Papa Roach have released a new video for their track Not The Only One.

The track features on the band’s most recent album Who Do You Trust?, which arrived back in January via ElevenSeven Music.

The Bryson Roatch-directed video was shot during Papa Roach’s recent headline tour of the UK and shows frontman Jacoby Shaddix take his bike out for a bit of sightseeing around Aberdeen and Leeds.

Shaddix says: “I love to get out on my bike to get the blood pumping and see the sights in town before we hit the stage – so I took a camera out and rocked the song.

“Shot it with Bryson on a few rides on our latest UK tour, which obviously gave us incredible scenery. It’s the perfect vibe for the song!”

Papa Roach will play in Kiev tonight (May 29) before they head to Russia and mainland Europe for further shows. This summer, they’ll hit the road across the US with Asking Alexandria and Bad Wolves.