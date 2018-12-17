Papa Roach hit new heights with new single Elevate

Papa Roach have released a lyric video for their new single titled Elevate.

The song is the latest to be taken from Jacoby Shaddix, Jerry Horton, Tobin Esperance and Tony Palermo’s upcoming studio album Who Do You Trust? which will arrive on January 18 via Eleven Seven Music.

Check it out below.

Who Do You Trust? follows hot on the heels of the band’s 2017 album Crooked Teeth, with frontman Shaddix previously explaining to Rock Sound: "We were supposed to go on tour with Of Mice And Men at the beginning of the Crooked Teeth cycle – and former vocalist Austin Carlile got really sick, so the tour was cancelled.

“We were, like, ‘If we're not going to be out on the road, let's go create.' So we went in and created five or six songs. Then we went back in June and July and took another stab at it. We have 12 songs – there's bangers in there."

Papa Roach will return to the UK in April for a run of live shows and will head back to the US next summer for further dates with Asking Alexandria and Bad Wolves.

Papa Roach: Who Do You Trust?

1. The Ending

2. Renegade Musi

3. Not The Only One

4. Who Do You Trust?

5. Elevate

6. Come Around

7. Feel Like Home

8. Problems

9. Top Of The World

10. I Suffer Well

11. Maniac

12. Better Than Life