Panzerpappa saxophonist Steinar Børve's new project Mythopoeic Mind takes shape

Norwegian RIO/Canterbury-inspired quintet Mythopoeic Mind have announced that they will release their second album, Hatchling, through Apollon Records on August 20.

The band have streamed the track Fear Fiesta, which you can listen to below (t also featured on the free CD with issue 120 of Prog Magazine).

The band started life as a studio project for Panzerpappa's Steinar Børve and released their debut album Mythopoetry in 2019. Plans to expand the projec tinto a live act were curtailed by the pandemic, but Børve has persisted and the band now feature Pål Selsjord Bjørseth (keyboards and trumpet), Ola Mile Bruland (fretless bass, double bass and euphonium), Trond Gjellum (drums, percussion, and programming), Veronika Hørven Jensen (lead and backing vocals) and Anders K. Krabberød (electric and acoustic guitars) with Børve on saxophones, EWI, keyboards, backing vocals and programming.

Hatching was recorded during covid lockdown at various locations in and around Oslo and in Bergen, Norway, June 2020-March 2021. Mixing and mastering was done at Dude Ranch Studio by Jacob Holm-Lupo January-April 2021.

