Pantera compilations set for release

Two Pantera compilations are set for release later this year.

History Of Hostility will be launched on October 31 via Rhino on CD and vinyl and features nine tracks from throughout the band’s career.

In addition, the label will release a box set entitled The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000 on December 11. It contains Cowboys From Hell (1990), Vulgar Display Of Power (1992), Far Beyond Driven (1994), The Great Southern Trendkill (1996) and Reinventing The Steel (2000).

It’ll be issued on 5CD and 5LP coloured vinyl. The latter includes a 7-inch single featuring two non-album tracks. Piss first appeared on the 2012 anniversary edition of Vulgar Display Of Power, while Avoid The Light was used on the Dracula 2000 soundtrack.

Former Pantera mainman Phil Anselmo revealed earlier this year that he’d shelved plans to write his autobiography Mouth For War: Pantera And Beyond. He this week revealed he was working with a death metal supergroup called Scour.

History Of Hostility tracklist

Cowboys From Hell Cemetery Gates (Demon Knight Edit) Mouth For War Walk Fucking Hostile I’m Broken 5 Minutes Alone Drag The Waters Revolution Is My Name

