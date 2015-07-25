Anselmo shelves autobiography plans

Former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo says he’s no longer interested in releasing his autobiography.

He previously stated he would write an “upbeat” portrayal of his former band in his book which had been tentatively titled Mouth For War: Pantera And Beyond.

But he’s shelved plans for his memoir saying it would be a backwards step.

The Down and Superjoint singer tells Metal Sucks: “After reading Rex Brown’s Official Truth, 101 Proof: The Inside Story Of Pantera and then all that’s been said about Pantera, I don’t want to do it right now.

“I’m not so sure that I want the rest of the world knowing all my business. There’s got to be some limit or line.

“Maybe somewhere down the line, hopefully, 30 years from now, if I’m that fucking lucky, or if I’m on my deathbed, then I’ll speak and spout it out and tell everybody.”

He continues: “It feels like doing a book is going backwards constantly, and it just doesn’t feel noble, it doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t feel true to me.

“What feels true to me is moving forward in life and doing different shit and doing creative shit and being the best asshole I can be moving forward.”

He recently admitted he didn’t think he could carry songs like Pantera’s Cemetery Gates these days but had deliberately changed his vocal style to be a more versatile frontman.

