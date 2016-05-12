Panic Room launch first ever weekend festival with Alex Cromarty, Sarah Dean

Panic Room will launch their first ever weekend festival this month, hosting exclusive acoustic sets from Mostly Autumn’s Alex Cromarty and harpist Sarah Dean.

Taking place on May 21-22 at The Robin in Bilston, Wolverhampton, the two-day event will also feature performances from Luna Rossa, Halo Blind, The Dave Foster Band, Morpheus Rising, Shadow Of The Sun and Kiama.

Singer Jonathan Edwards says: “We’ve been working hard putting together the line-up for both days of the Panic Room Festival.

“It’s going to be two days of fantastic, original live music that we’re proud to put our name to.”

With Panic Room playing a full set on both nights, ticket holders are asked to vote for their favourite songs for their setlist. There will also be exclusive fan events, a full bar and a mini-village selling merchandise and craft stalls at the venue.

Tickets can be purchased via The Robin’s website.

Meanwhile, Panic Room have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help them produce a live DVD from their show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on June 18.

May 21-22: Panic Room Weekend at Bilston Robin, UK

Jun 11: Poole Mr Kyps, UK

Jun 12: Cambridge Junction 2, UK

Jun 18: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Jun 23: Bristol Fleece, UK

Jun 24: Worcester Marr’s Bar, UK

Jun 25: St Helens Citadel, UK

Dec 02: Wolverhampton Robin 2, UK