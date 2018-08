Panic! At The Disco performed their hit Victorious live on US television.

Brendon Urie and co appeared on CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden and played the track from latest album Death Of A Bachelor, released early this year via Fueled By Ramen.

Urie previously described the follow-up to 2013’s Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die as “a beginning of a new era and a homage to how it all began.”

Panic! At The Disco headline this year’s Slam Dunk festival.